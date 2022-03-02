Jack “Jug” Horan
DEBERRY, TEXAS — Memorial services for Mr. Jack Horan, 85, of DeBerry, Texas will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Carthage, Texas. His ashes will be laid to rest in the Vaughn Cemetery in Vaughn, Texas next to his wife. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
