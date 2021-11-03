Jack Ober
COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS — Private services for Jack Ober, 89 of Colleyville, Texas will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, Texas. Mr. Ober passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 in Grapevine, Texas. Jack was born on November 22, 1931 in West Monroe, Louisiana.
