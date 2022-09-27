Jack Yoder
LONE STAR — Funeral Services for Jack Yoder of Lone Star will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mobberly Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ore City Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home in Daingerfield. Visitation is from 6 to 8 PM tonight at the church. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.