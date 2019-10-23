SHREVEPORT, LA — Graveside services are scheduled for Jackie Darlene Lankford, 60, of Shreveport, 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Antioch Cemetery. Interment, Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Miss Lankford was born October 24, 1958, in Carthage, and died October 19, 2019.
SHREVEPORT, LA — Graveside services are scheduled for Jackie Darlene Lankford, 60, of Shreveport, 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Antioch Cemetery. Interment, Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Miss Lankford was born October 24, 1958, in Carthage, and died October 19, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother, grandmother's grievances denied by Tatum ISD; lawsuit planned
- Credit union to tear down old Longview restaurant to build 3-story branch office
- Nolan crowned 82nd Yamboree Queen as Gilmer festival kicks off
- Police: Juvenile fatally shoots man in Longview
- Daughter of missing Gregg County woman: 'I am trying to hold onto hope'
- 'Transformational' $3.5 million gift to endow Rangerettes scholarships
- ET Football: Lobos roll by Rockwall-Heath, 49-13
- 'The Daytripper' episode about Longview to air soon on PBS
- Executive director: Longview Arboretum 'a sweet place to be'
- Tornado lands in Panola County; nearly 2,200 without power across East Texas after storm
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.