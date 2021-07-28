Jackie Paul Sprout Shaw
HENDERSON Celebration of Life services for Mr. Jackie Paul Sprout Shaw, 74, of Henderson, will be 2 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Shaw passed away July 26, 2021. He was born March 15, 1947
