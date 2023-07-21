Jackie Rash
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Jackie Rash will be 1 PM Friday, July 21st in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm before the service. Mr. Rash was born March 19, 1937 in Monticello, AR and died July 18, 2023 in Longview. Private family entombment will follow at Rosewood Park. Full obit may be seen at raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.