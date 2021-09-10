Jacqueline Ruth Nelson
GILMER — Jacqueline Ruth Nelson, 83, of Gilmer, passed away Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021. in a Tyler hospital. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Gladewater Memorial Park under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 6:00P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
