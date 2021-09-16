Jacqueline Yvonne Rosson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Jacqueline Yvonne (Jones) Rosson, 83, of Longview passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born March 14, 1938 in Cushing, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Memorial Gardens officiated by Sunshine West.
