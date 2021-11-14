Jacquelyn Louise Instine
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Graveside services for Jacquelyn Instine, 86, of Henderson will be 2 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park under direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. She was born August 5, 1935 in Springfield, Ohio and died November 4, 2021 in Henderson.
