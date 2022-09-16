James Alvin Hooper
HALLSVILLE, TEXAS — FUNERAL SERVICE for James Hooper, 77 will be Saturday September 17, 2022, 1:00 PM Bar None Cowboy Church 9162 State Highway 43 East Tatum, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.