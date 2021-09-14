James Bruce Ballew
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for James Bruce Ballew will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1pm at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Mason Creek Branch in Longview with visitation starting 1 hour prior to the service. Burial to follow the service at Dollahite Cemetery. an online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
