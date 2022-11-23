James “Buzzy” Boyd
MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral Services for Mr. James “Buzzy” Boyd, 81, of Mt. Enterprise, 2:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Heights Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Mr. Boyd passed from this life on November 17, 2022. He was born on July 19, 1941.
