James Cooper Jr.
GLADEWATER, TX — A celebration of life service for James will be held at 11:30 am Saturday at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church in Tyler, TX.
Burial will follow in St.Mary Cemetery Lindale, TX by Wilson Royalty Funeral Services.
A viewing will be today from 2:pm to 7:pm at Wilson Royalty Funeral Services.
