James Daniel Light
LONGVIEW — James Daniel Light was born on June 30th, 1947 in Wichita, Kansas and passes away on June 30th, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Memorial services are pending and will be held at a later date. Services are being provided by East Texas Funeral Home. A full obituary and condolences may be made at easttexasfuneral.com
