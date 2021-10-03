James Doyle Forbis
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for James D. Forbis will be held at Spring Hill First Baptist Church on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:30 AM. The Rev. Wayne Spanhanks, Rev James Kevin Forbis Jr. and Rev. Wayne Haney will be officiating the service. Mr. Forbis passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the early afternoon surrounded by his family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.