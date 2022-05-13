James E Hogue
BIBINS — James (Jim) Eugene Hogue
1936 - 2022 Jim Hogue was born on September 13, 1936 in Bibins, TX and passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2022 in his favorite place, Estes Park, CO. The service will be held at the Estes Park Baptist Church on May 24, 2022 at 11:00am with a reception after the services.
1936 - 2022 Jim Hogue was born on September 13, 1936 in Bibins, TX and passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2022 in his favorite place, Estes Park, CO. The service will be held at the Estes Park Baptist Church on May 24, 2022 at 11:00am with a reception after the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.