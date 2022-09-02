James E. “Jim” Parker
GILMER — Graveside services for James E. “Jim” Parker, 94, of Gilmer, will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Little Mound Cemetery. Viewing will be held 8:00 am - 5:00 pm, Thursday, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Jim was born July 28, 1928, in Houston County, Texas to J. E. and Ruthie Ann Allen Parker and passed from this life August 29, 2022.
