James Edward Boyd
LONGVIEW — Graveside Service for James “Little Brother” Boyd, 74 of Longview, TX. will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Wilson Cemetery. Interment will follow. Viewing will be 12-7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at MD Funeral Home Longview, TX. Mr. Boyd was born December 11, 1947 and passed from this life on September 2, 2021.
