James Edward Evers
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service for Mr. James Evers Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rollins Addition Church Of Christ in Longview, Tx. Burial will be at Post Oak Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12-7 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at MD Funeral Home Longview, Tx. Mr. James Evers Jr. was born July 3, 1996 and passed away on October 21, 2021.
