MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for James Edward Irving, 70, of Jefferson, 1 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2019, at Jefferson Jr. High School. Interment, Cypress Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Irving was born July 22, 1949, in Jefferson, and died December 9, 2019.
James Edward Irving
