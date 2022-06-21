James Ellis Martin
KARNACK, TX — Jamie Martin, age 51, passed away at his home in Karnack, TX on June 18, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 4:00pm, at Summit United Methodist Church. Visitation will be immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.