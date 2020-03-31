BECKVILLE — James Elton Williams, 88, of Beckville. Interment, Langley Cemetery, Beckville. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Williams was born December 2, 1931, in Brooks Community, Panola County, and died March 30, 2020.
James Elton Williams
