James Frank Wood
LONGVIEW — James Frank Wood of Longview, passed away April 26, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born May 22, 1931. A graveside service for James will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 am at White Cemetery in Longview. A full obituary is available at www.cammackfamily.com
