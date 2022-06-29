James Furrh Ware
ELYSIAN FIELDS — James (Jim) Furrh Ware passed away on June 27, 2022 at the age of 71. A time of visitation will be held at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall on June 29th beginning at 5 pm. A service will follow visitation at 6:30 pm on June 29th. Interment will be held at Elysian Fields Cemetery on June 30th at 10 am.
