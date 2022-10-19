James H. Ward Sr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Viewing will be Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. Mr. Ward was born July 28, 1946 and died October 14, 2022.
