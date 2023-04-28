James Hunt
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. James Hunt, 65, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Center Baptist Church. Viewing, Friday, April 28, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Hunt was born November 28, 1957 in Longview, and died April 14, 2023.
