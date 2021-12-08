James “Jim” Montgomery
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Visitation for James “Jim” Montgomery, 94, of Longview will be from 6 - 8 pm tonight at the Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Private Family graveside services will be Thursday at Rosewood Park. Jim was born Sept. 25, 1917 in Graham, TX and died Dec. 1, 2021 in Longview.
