James (Jim) N. Warren, Jr.
LONGVIEW — A family led memorial service for James (Jim) N. Warren Jr, 83, of Longview will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 1 pm at Mobberly Baptist Church. Visitation will be after the service. His obituary, and an online memorial book may be signed at Rader funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.