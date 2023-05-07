James L Roberts
BIG SANDY — James Leslie Roberts, 85, of Big Sandy, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. A Celebration of Life for James will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Pritchett Church of Christ, officiated by Ron Foshee. James will be laid to rest at a later date in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
