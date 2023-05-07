James Leslie Roberts

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.