James Maxwell
LONGVIEW — James Maxwell was born November 1, 1955 and passed away on April 30. A casual come and go visitation will be held Friday May 6th at Longview’s Rader Funeral Home chapel in Longview from 6p-8p. A private graveside service will be for immediate family at a later date at Ore City cemetery.
