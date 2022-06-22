James Richard Hamilton
HENDERSON — Memorial services for Mr. James Richard Hamilton, 71, of Henderson, will be 2 p.m., Sat., June 25, 2022, at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kilgore. Visitation, after the service, Sat., June 25, 2022, at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kilgore. Mr. Hamilton passed away June 16, 2022. He was born June 26, 1950.
