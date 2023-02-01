James Rodney Goins
GLADEWATER, TX — James Rodney Goins was born on January 9, 1951. He passed away on January 28, 2023 in Gladewater at age 72. Graveside services will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 2 PM at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Stanley, LA, under the direction of Jimerson Lipsey Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- LONGHORNS VISIT: Sarkisian visits Pine Tree campus
- Business Beat: Permitting begins for business park project
- Divorces granted: Jan. 16-20, 2023
- LISD approves 2023-24 school calendar
- Founder of Longview Ballet Theatre celebrated at Arts!Longview Honors
- Longview ISD set to offer free plumbing classes for adults
- Search continues for missing boater
- Longview arboretum sets schedule for spring concert series
- Longtime educator files for seat on Longview ISD board of trustees
- UT Tyler University Academy-Longview set to expand campus for East Texas families
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.