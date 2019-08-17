DIANA — James Vineyard, 69, of Diana, Visitation, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Grubbs-Loyd Chapel Diana. Arrangements by Grubbs-Loyd, Diana. Mr. Vineyard was born January 25, 1950, and died August 14, 2019.
