James Wiggins, Jr.
LONGVIEW — James Barton Wiggins, Jr. was born in Kilgore, TX on July 27, 1932 and passed away on February 3, 2022. Graveside services for Mr. Wiggins will be held on Thursday, February 10 at 10 am at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.