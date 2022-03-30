James William “Bill” Nicks
KILGORE — Services for James William “Bill” Nicks, 70, of Kilgore will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at two o’clock in the afternoon at First Baptist Church in Kilgore. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 till 2. Burial will immediately follow the service at Kilgore City Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Documents: Longview homicide victim recorded own shooting
- Evergreen Food Factory opens in Longview
- NWS: Upshur County tornado traveled 40-mile path of destruction, was one of 6 in East Texas
- Police investigating shooting that injured one person in North Longview
- Business Beat: Evergreen Food Factory serving Korean fusion
- 'It's like a warzone': Manpower needed for Gilmer church-organized storm relief effort
- 'It definitely saved my life': Longview Regional again offers free youth heart screenings
- 'We all grew up here': Couple survives when Upshur County home, family farm destroyed by storm
- OMD NAMED BEST PERFORMING GLOBAL MEDIA NETWORK
- Creighton student who died from crash injuries is remembered for helping children with cancer
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.