James William Townlin
DIANA — Graveside services for James William Townlin 73, of Diana is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in Diana at Ashland Cemetery, with Brother Wayne Norvell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. He passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his residence.
