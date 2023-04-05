Jane Holcomb
MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Holcomb, 69, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at the funeral home.
