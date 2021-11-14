Jane “Lela” Ellis
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Lela Ellis, 63, of Longview will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with a time of fellowship from 11:00 - 12:00 pm. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Lela passed away in the afternoon of November 11, 2021 in Longview TX.
