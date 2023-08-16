Janice Faye Schaetz
WHITE OAK — Janice Schaetz was born on November 23, 1934 and passed away on August 8, 2023. A funeral mass for Mrs. Schaetz will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 19 at St. Matthews Catholic Church with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park in Longview. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com.
