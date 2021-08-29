Janice Suzette Petree
LONGVIEW — A memorial service celebrating the life of Janice Petree, 49, of Longview, will be held at 10 AM Monday, August 30, 2021, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Bro. Perry Crisp officiating. The family will receive friends from 9-10 AM Monday prior to the service. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
