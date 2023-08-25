Janie Gibson Harvey
LINDEN — Memorial services for Janie Gibson Harvey, 69, of Linden will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Linden. Mrs. Harvey was born July 21, 1954 and passed away August 10, 2023. Arrangements are entrusted to Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. An online guest book may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
