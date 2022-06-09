Jannifer Stroud
LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Jannifer D. Stroud, 65, of Longview, 12 - 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Pkwy, Longview. Mrs. Stroud was born April 9, 1957 in Longview and died June 3, 2022. Funeral arrangement by Craig Funeral Home.
