Jared Henderson
HENDERSON — Jared Chadwick Henderson was born on August 24, 1976 and passed away on September 21, 2021. Funeral services for Jared will be held on Friday, September 24 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, with a burial to follow at Lakewood Cemetery. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.