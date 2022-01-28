Jarome Mapps
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Jarome Mapps, 54, of Longview, will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Jordan Valley Memorial Park, Longview. Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Mapps was born April 22, 1967 and passed January 22, 2022.
