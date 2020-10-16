LINDEN — Funeral services are scheduled for Jasen Anthony Montoya, 42, of Linden, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at New Colony Baptist Church. Interment, New Colony Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Montoya was born December 2, 1977, in Linden, and died October 12, 2020.
Jasen Anthony Montoya
LINDEN — Funeral services are scheduled for Jasen Anthony Montoya, 42, of Linden, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at New Colony Baptist Church. Interment, New Colony Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Montoya was born December 2, 1977, in Linden, and died October 12, 2020.
LINDEN — Funeral services are scheduled for Jasen Anthony Montoya, 42, of Linden, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at New Colony Baptist Church. Interment, New Colony Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Montoya was born December 2, 1977, in Linden, and died October 12, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule
- Ex-Longview church staff member indicted on charge of indecency with a child sexual contact
- Election 2020: East Texas early voting times and locations
- Downtown Longview building gets new look, to reopen as event venue
- More arrests related to organized criminal activity in Kilgore
- Gladewater to lose 8 full-time firefighters, two-thirds of force
- Longview ISD school board Place 2: Board communication, charter schools focus of race
- Early voting begins today; local election official says prepare before you go
- Man reported missing found dead after 1-vehicle crash outside Longview
- Where Trump and Biden stand on the issues
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.