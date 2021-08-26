Jason Durand Shepherd
LONGVIEW — Funeral for Jason Durand Shepherd will be held August 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at New Covenant Church - South Campus. Interment at Rosewood Cemetery. Viewing Aug. 27, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive thru or walk-up. He was born Aug. 29, 1982 and passed away Aug. 17, 2021,
