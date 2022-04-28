Jaylen T. Hatten
HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services for Jaylen T. Hatten, 13, of Avinger, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Hughes Springs High School Auditorium. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Avinger. Jaylen will lie in state from 12:00 until 7:00 Friday afternoon at the funeral home. Online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.