Jaylynn Latorris Hutchings
LONGVIEW — Funeral services will be held on Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Church on Purpose. Viewing will be held via drive-thru or exterior walk-up Nov. 5, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services. Interment follows at Crockett Cemetery in Harleton. Jaylynn was born Nov. 4, 2005 and died Oct. 27, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.