Jayne Estes
LONGVIEW — Graveside services will be 11am, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the mausoleum chapel at Rosewood Park in Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Her full obituary may be read, and an online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in car in Gregg County were woman missing since 2019
- Police: Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Fourth Street in Longview
- Big Sandy ISD to release early Wednesday, asks for prayers after student's death
- East Texas Advanced Academies board delays meeting; more leadeship changes occur
- Man whose truck was found in Hallsville found safe at Longview motel
- Griffis resigns at SH to be OL coach at Gilmer
- Stallard: Change of direction was sent from above
- Proposed New Diana ISD bond would address infrastructure woes, fund new gym, more
- Sisters move toward closure with confirmation that missing mother’s remains found near Kilgore
- Longview police IDs pedestrian fatally struck by pickup on Fourth Street
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.